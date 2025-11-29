Creative Planning Purchases 12,855 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1,133.3% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,647.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 55,000.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BWA opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.32.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.50%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 107.94%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 8,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $371,143.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 78,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,385.93. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,200 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $141,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 43,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,437.65. This represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 31,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,479 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

