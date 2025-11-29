Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTDR. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 322.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Frontdoor by 56.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 22.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 9.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTDR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.35. Frontdoor Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $70.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average is $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 122.74% and a net margin of 12.87%.The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Frontdoor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

