Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. $KTB

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,777 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,837,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 135.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 440,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,226,000 after acquiring an additional 253,140 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 639.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 242,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 210,059 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 64.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after purchasing an additional 154,753 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 694.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 175,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 153,754 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of KTB opened at $74.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.27. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.61.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $853.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 63.21%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.640 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Baird R W raised Kontoor Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

