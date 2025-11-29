Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $12,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,952,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,151,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,895 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Corning by 23.6% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 72,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 13,920 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 44,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,219,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $9,017,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 44,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,977.42. This trade represents a 69.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 20,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $1,906,486.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,110,008.75. This trade represents a 23.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 173,856 shares of company stock worth $15,456,476 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.64.

Corning Trading Up 0.7%

GLW opened at $84.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.43. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.16%.Corning’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

