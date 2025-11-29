Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,518,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Pure Storage worth $87,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 11.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 17,500 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $1,338,925.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 138,899 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,162.49. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total transaction of $9,159,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 347,811 shares of company stock valued at $31,067,815. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSTG. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group set a $110.00 target price on Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.61.

Shares of PSTG opened at $89.10 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $100.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.31, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.The business had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

