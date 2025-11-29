Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Ltd $TECK

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,842 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.08% of Teck Resources worth $14,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,531,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,475,000 after buying an additional 215,410 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Teck Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,352,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,643,000 after acquiring an additional 100,443 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,032,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,460,000 after purchasing an additional 25,489 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 19.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,189,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,638,000 after purchasing an additional 683,836 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 37.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,715,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,545 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TECK. Veritas downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Teck Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TECK opened at $42.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53. Teck Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $48.47.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

