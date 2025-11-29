Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 1,493 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $13,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 63.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 281,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,028,000 after purchasing an additional 63,724 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 100,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $81.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.17 and a 12 month high of $125.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.85.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 18.23%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BRO

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.