Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 288,627 Shares of Rogers Communication, Inc. $RCI

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 288,627 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Rogers Communication worth $16,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 106.2% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Rogers Communication by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communication by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 4,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communication by 48.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communication alerts:

Rogers Communication Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE RCI opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average is $33.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rogers Communication ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Rogers Communication had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.49%.The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communication from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communication currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCI

About Rogers Communication

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.