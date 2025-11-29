Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ARM by 59.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,574,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,224 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in ARM by 116.8% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,457,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,171,000 after buying an additional 1,862,626 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in ARM by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,417,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,320,000 after buying an additional 309,698 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARM by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,112,000 after buying an additional 372,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ARM by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,513,000 after buying an additional 49,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $135.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 4.11. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $183.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.62 and a 200-day moving average of $146.84.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.81%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARM. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ARM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on ARM in a report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ARM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ARM from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.80.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

