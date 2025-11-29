Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in Equifax by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.1% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Equifax by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 4,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total value of $1,176,779.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,405,634.16. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 21,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.12, for a total value of $4,942,732.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,040.40. This represents a 49.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,270 shares of company stock worth $12,580,837. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $211.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.08 and a 200 day moving average of $245.26. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. Equifax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.98 and a 12-month high of $281.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Bank of America dropped their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Equifax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFX

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.