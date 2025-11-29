Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 2,526.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $196.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $154.00 and a 12-month high of $203.15.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

