Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 652 Shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 5.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth about $593,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 51.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 20,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $126.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.30.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 0.7%

CHDN stock opened at $109.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $143.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.22.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.43 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 13.99%.Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.438 dividend. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 46.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 7.82%.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

