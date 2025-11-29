Creative Planning Has $1.28 Million Position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Creative Planning raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 18,500.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 33.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 350.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $472,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,122. The trade was a 17.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 12,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $1,927,390.94. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $869,922.94. The trade was a 68.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,611,550. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.0%

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $164.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 52-week low of $102.43 and a 52-week high of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.72.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 6.39%.Hyatt Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -64.52%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

