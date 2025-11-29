Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Noah in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Noah has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NYSE:NOAH opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.88. Noah has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. Noah had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 22.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Noah will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Noah by 124.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Noah during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Noah in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Noah during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

