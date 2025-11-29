Head-To-Head Comparison: Pentair (NYSE:PNR) versus Veralto (NYSE:VLTO)

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) and Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Veralto and Pentair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Veralto alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veralto 16.75% 38.69% 13.80% Pentair 15.84% 21.83% 12.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veralto and Pentair”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veralto $5.19 billion 4.84 $833.00 million $3.65 27.73 Pentair $4.13 billion 4.17 $625.40 million $3.94 26.71

Veralto has higher revenue and earnings than Pentair. Pentair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veralto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Veralto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Pentair shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Veralto shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Pentair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Veralto and Pentair, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veralto 0 5 7 0 2.58 Pentair 1 3 10 2 2.81

Veralto presently has a consensus price target of $115.11, suggesting a potential upside of 13.72%. Pentair has a consensus price target of $119.85, suggesting a potential upside of 13.88%. Given Pentair’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pentair is more favorable than Veralto.

Dividends

Veralto pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Pentair pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Veralto pays out 12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pentair pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Veralto has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Pentair has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Pentair is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Veralto has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pentair has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pentair beats Veralto on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veralto

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions. The PQI segment offers inline printing solutions for products and packaging with marking and coding systems; marking and coding for packaged goods and related consumables; design software and imaging systems for the creation of new packaging designs; color management solutions for printed packages and consumer and industrial products; color standard services for the design industry; and a software solution that provides digital asset management, marketing resource management, and product information management. This segment sells its products and services through the Videojet, Linx, Esko, X-Rite, and Pantone brands to regulated industries, including municipal utilities, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrials. The company was formerly known as DH EAS Holding Corp. and changed its name to Veralto Corporation in February 2023. Veralto Corporation was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets. The Water Solutions segment provides commercial and residential water treatment products and systems, including pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, commercial ice machines, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use water treatment systems, as well as installation and preventative services for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations. The Pool segment provides residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories comprising pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for applications in residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service, and construction and aquaculture solutions. Pentair plc was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.