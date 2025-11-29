America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

CRMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.23. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $62.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $40.26.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($1.38). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $125.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 492.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1,316.3% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 264.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 48.2% during the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

