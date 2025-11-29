Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Receives $45.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.8333.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHWY. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $151,561.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 229,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,770.30. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William G. Billings sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $36,679.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,792.40. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 27,629 shares of company stock valued at $903,696 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Chewy by 34.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 12.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.67.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

