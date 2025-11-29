Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) and General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Financial Review

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) and General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tofutti Brands and General Mills’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tofutti Brands -8.74% -23.29% -18.27% General Mills 15.24% 23.46% 6.69%

Volatility & Risk

Tofutti Brands has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Mills has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tofutti Brands $8.82 million 0.47 -$860,000.00 ($0.13) -6.15 General Mills $19.16 billion 1.33 $2.30 billion $5.29 9.00

This table compares Tofutti Brands and General Mills”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

General Mills has higher revenue and earnings than Tofutti Brands. Tofutti Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Mills, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tofutti Brands and General Mills, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tofutti Brands 0 0 0 0 0.00 General Mills 2 13 4 0 2.11

General Mills has a consensus price target of $55.82, suggesting a potential upside of 17.28%. Given General Mills’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe General Mills is more favorable than Tofutti Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of Tofutti Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of General Mills shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Tofutti Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of General Mills shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

General Mills beats Tofutti Brands on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tofutti Brands

(Get Free Report)

Tofutti Brands Inc. engages in the development, production, and marketing of plant based, dairy free vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate wafers; ice cream sandwiches; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products. It sells its products through independent unaffiliated food brokers to distributors, as well as on a direct basis to retail chain accounts or to warehouse accounts that directly service chain accounts. Tofutti Brands, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Cranford, New Jersey.

About General Mills

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables. The company also manufactures and markets pet food products, including dog and cat food; and operates ice cream parlors. It markets its products under the Annie’s, Betty Crocker, Bisquick, Blue Buffalo, Bugles, Cascadian Farm, Cheerios, Chex, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Cookie Crisp, Dunkaroos, Edgard & Cooper, Fiber One, Fruit by the Foot, Fruit Gushers, Fruit Roll-Ups, Gardetto’s, Gold Medal, Golden Grahams, Häagen-Dazs, Kitano, Kix, Lärabar, Latina, Lucky Charms, Muir Glen, Nature Valley, Nudges, Oatmeal Crisp, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Progresso, Tastefuls, Total, Totino’s , Trix, True Chews, True Solutions, Wanchai Ferry, Wheaties, Wilderness, and Yoki brands. The company sells its products to grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains, e-commerce retailers, commercial and noncommercial foodservice distributors and operators, restaurants, convenience stores, and pet specialty stores. General Mills, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

