Brokerages Set MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Target Price at $655.90

Shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $655.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded MSCI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st.

Get MSCI alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE MSCI opened at $560.60 on Wednesday. MSCI has a 12 month low of $486.73 and a 12 month high of $642.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $562.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $563.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $793.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.87 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 110.94% and a net margin of 40.03%.The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 45.63%.

MSCI announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.42, for a total value of $348,454.08. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,904,006.90. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 10.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of MSCI by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSCI

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.