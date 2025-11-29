Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

BAER has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:BAER opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $4.44.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. Bridger Aerospace Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. Bridger Aerospace Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAER. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bridger Aerospace Group by 61.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,479,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

