Analysts Set Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target at $45.45

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.45.

A number of research firms have commented on EXEL. Guggenheim cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Leerink Partners raised Exelixis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th.

In other Exelixis news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 24,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,032,400.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,463.40. This represents a 53.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 48,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $2,056,277.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 664,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,253,065. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 245,235 shares of company stock worth $10,490,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 500.0% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Exelixis by 211.3% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 129.0% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.32. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.87.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $597.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

