Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT) Receives $31.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.1429.

SMMT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Robert W. Duggan acquired 333,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $5,894,405.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,088,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,831,637,431.20. This represents a 0.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh acquired 333,394 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $5,894,405.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,088,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,831,637,431.20. This represents a 0.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,263,765 shares of company stock valued at $22,969,461. Company insiders own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 3,455.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 103.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 33,788 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $907,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,550,000. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMMT stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. Summit Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $36.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of -1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.23.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.17). Research analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

