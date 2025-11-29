Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives $1.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.3517.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of ADAP opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10,490.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,667,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604,400 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 20,529,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 5,694,539 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 23,756,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 3,262,294 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 334.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,218,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,707,999 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

