Insider Buying: Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Insider Purchases £3,106.50 in Stock

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Hiscock purchased 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,071 per share, with a total value of £3,106.50.

Bruce Hiscock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 27th, Bruce Hiscock acquired 119 shares of Bioventix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,009 per share, for a total transaction of £2,390.71.

Bioventix Stock Down 0.3%

BVXP stock opened at GBX 1,894 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,243.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,506.56. Bioventix PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,750 and a twelve month high of GBX 3,795. The firm has a market cap of £98.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.35.

About Bioventix

Bioventix ( LON:BVXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported GBX 145.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bioventix had a net margin of 59.51% and a return on equity of 69.09%. Research analysts expect that Bioventix PLC will post 166.3066955 EPS for the current year.

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

