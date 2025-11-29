Insider Buying: Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Insider Purchases £3,106.50 in Stock

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Hiscock purchased 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,071 per share, with a total value of £3,106.50.
Bruce Hiscock also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 27th, Bruce Hiscock acquired 119 shares of Bioventix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,009 per share, for a total transaction of £2,390.71.
Bioventix Stock Down 0.3%
BVXP stock opened at GBX 1,894 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,243.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,506.56. Bioventix PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,750 and a twelve month high of GBX 3,795. The firm has a market cap of £98.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.35.
About Bioventix
Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bioventix
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Power On: Applied Digital’s First AI Data Center Goes Live
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Alphabet: The AI Leader Best Positioned to Dominate 2026
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 2 Reasons to Load Up on Fiserv, 1 to Stay Away
Receive News & Ratings for Bioventix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.