Harvard Avenue Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:HAVAU) Quiet Period Will Expire on December 2nd

Harvard Avenue Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:HAVAU – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, December 2nd. Harvard Avenue Acquisition had issued 14,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 23rd. The total size of the offering was $145,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Harvard Avenue Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Harvard Avenue Acquisition to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st.

Harvard Avenue Acquisition Price Performance

About Harvard Avenue Acquisition

NASDAQ:HAVAU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.00. Harvard Avenue Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

We are a blank check company incorporated in the Cayman Islands on August 15, 2024 as an exempted company with limited liability (meaning that our public shareholders have no liability, as shareholders of our company, for the liabilities of our company over and above the amount paid for their shares).

