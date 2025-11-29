Credo Technology Group (CRDO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $234.9920 million for the quarter. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS.Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, December 1, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.63 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Credo Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 273.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Credo Technology Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 8.4%

CRDO opened at $177.75 on Friday. Credo Technology Group has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $193.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.30 and a beta of 2.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CRDO. William Blair started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In related news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 112,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $15,558,556.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 458,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,389,299.60. This represents a 19.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.53, for a total transaction of $11,482,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 920,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,047,600. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 973,161 shares of company stock valued at $149,011,579 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 642.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Further Reading

