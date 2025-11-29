iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) Trading Up 40.2% – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 40.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.99 and last traded at $45.52. 5,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 10,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.4751.
iShares MSCI Finland ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Finland ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,870,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,817,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.
About iShares MSCI Finland ETF
The iShares MSCI Finland ETF (EFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Finland IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Finnish all-cap stocks. EFNL was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
