VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $17.01. 19,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 24,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDX. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $949,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,167,000.

About VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

