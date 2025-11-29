TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Trading 1.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.70 and last traded at GBX 2.70. Approximately 218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.76. The company has a market cap of £849,204.00, a PE ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.82.

Admitted to AIM in 2010, TMT Investments Plc manages a global investment portfolio of over 50 tech companies focused primarily on Big Data/Cloud, SaaS (software-as-a-service), Mobility, and FinTech, representing net assets of US$206 million at end December 2024. The Company’s objective is to generate an attractive rate of return for shareholders, predominantly through capital appreciation.

