First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXU) Trading 0.5% Higher – What’s Next?

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.63 and last traded at $47.55. 111,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 494,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.31.

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average of $44.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund by 47.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 26,897 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,064,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,664,000 after acquiring an additional 526,415 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $209,000.

About First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Utilities Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

