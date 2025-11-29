VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Trading 0.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.75 and last traded at $52.75. 115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.63.
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.86. The company has a market capitalization of $79.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.80.
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Power On: Applied Digital’s First AI Data Center Goes Live
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Alphabet: The AI Leader Best Positioned to Dominate 2026
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 2 Reasons to Load Up on Fiserv, 1 to Stay Away
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.