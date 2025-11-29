VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Trading 0.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.75 and last traded at $52.75. 115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.63.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.86. The company has a market capitalization of $79.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIL. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $634,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 20,865 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

