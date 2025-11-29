Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.62 and last traded at $23.60. 61,511 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 53,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOYB. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Teucrium Soybean Fund by 267.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Teucrium Soybean Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Teucrium Soybean Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

