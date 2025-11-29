Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

Shares of HTGC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.10. 589,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,983. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Gayle A. Crowell purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $106,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 78,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,978.79. This trade represents a 8.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 25.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 191,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 38,524 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 13.2% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 14.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,130,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 143,042 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 185.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

