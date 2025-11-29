Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Etsy (NYSE:ETSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

ETSY has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised Etsy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Etsy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Etsy

Etsy Stock Performance

Etsy Company Profile

ETSY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,727. Etsy has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.87.

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.