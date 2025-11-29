Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.68.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.31. 3,476,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,961,303. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,453,722.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,523.97. The trade was a 22.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $858,112.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,730. This represents a 46.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 181,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after buying an additional 83,072 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,690,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,900,000 after acquiring an additional 92,772 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 825,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,619,000 after acquiring an additional 67,002 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,138,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.