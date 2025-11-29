Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BABA. Nomura increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Arete raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.89.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $157.19. 7,185,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,603,246. The firm has a market cap of $375.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.80. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.3% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

