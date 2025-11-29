Compass (NYSE:COMP) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COMP. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Compass from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Compass from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of NYSE COMP remained flat at $10.42 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,373,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,176,618. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.73 and a beta of 2.56. Compass has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $11.03.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Compass had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Compass has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott R. Wahlers sold 49,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $548,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 363,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,975. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley K. Serwin sold 20,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $230,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 258,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,832. This represents a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,784. 4.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

