Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. 1,339,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,642. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $598.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $121.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 23,190 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $80,469.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 128,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,491.84. This trade represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney purchased 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $299,130.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 3,042,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,282,669.80. This represents a 3.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 31,072 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 51,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,037,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.7% during the second quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc now owns 3,500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

