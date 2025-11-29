Wall Street Zen Upgrades Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) to “Strong-Buy”

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

FMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $30.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of FMS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 146,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,027. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 398.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 16.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 23,659 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Stories

