Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for November 28th (ALLO, ANGO, API, BBAR, BBY, BCBP, BKE, CMBT, CMC, COMP)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, November 28th:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Agora (NASDAQ:API)

was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GAP (NYSE:GAP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

WORK Medical Technology Group (NASDAQ:WOK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ:ZNB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

