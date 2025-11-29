Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for November 28th (ALLO, ANGO, API, BBAR, BBY, BCBP, BKE, CMBT, CMC, COMP)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, November 28th:
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Compass (NYSE:COMP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Torrid (NYSE:CURV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
GAP (NYSE:GAP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
OR Royalties (NYSE:OR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a sell rating.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.
WORK Medical Technology Group (NASDAQ:WOK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.
Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ:ZNB) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.