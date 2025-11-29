Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading Up 25% – What’s Next?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) rose 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 385,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 115,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
Trifecta Gold Trading Up 25.0%
The company has a market capitalization of C$20.27 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.35.
Trifecta Gold Company Profile
Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
