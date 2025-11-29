HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €297.20 and last traded at €297.60. 37,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €301.60.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of €259.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of €212.28.
About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.
