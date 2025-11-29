Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (TSE:SVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 30,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 47,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$16.20 million, a PE ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 1.39.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in acquiring and developing mineral properties. The company holds interests in various property concessions in Mexico within a mining district known as the Sierra Mojada District. The main project of the company is the Sierra Mojada Project.

