Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) Shares Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

Siyata Mobile Inc. (CVE:SIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. 2,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.75.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$20.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.30.
Siyata Mobile Company Profile
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.
