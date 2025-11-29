Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.72 and last traded at C$8.55. Approximately 199,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 319,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.45.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$573.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$114.30 million for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.5996205 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Hume Kernaghan acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,729,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,462,370.60. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position. Insiders acquired 37,500 shares of company stock worth $295,041 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Obsidian Energy Ltd, is an intermediate-sized oil and gas producer with strategic assets in Alberta. It operates in a single reporting segment that is exploration, development and holding an interest in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

