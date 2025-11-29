Royal Financial (OTCMKTS:RYFL) Shares Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.
Royal Financial Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25.
About Royal Financial
Royal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of checking and savings products, and a full line of home and commercial lending solutions through Royal Savings Bank. The company was founded on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Financial
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Power On: Applied Digital’s First AI Data Center Goes Live
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Alphabet: The AI Leader Best Positioned to Dominate 2026
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 2 Reasons to Load Up on Fiserv, 1 to Stay Away
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.