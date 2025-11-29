ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Insider Paul Elliot Mann Sells 50,000 Shares

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) insider Paul Elliot Mann sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $288,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,921,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,708,157.07. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Elliot Mann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Paul Elliot Mann sold 112,500 shares of ASP Isotopes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $844,875.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Paul Elliot Mann sold 81,076 shares of ASP Isotopes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $691,578.28.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Paul Elliot Mann sold 81,077 shares of ASP Isotopes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $680,236.03.

NASDAQ ASPI traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $6.20. 3,023,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,870,618. The firm has a market cap of $687.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

ASP Isotopes ( NASDAQ:ASPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). ASP Isotopes had a negative net margin of 1,259.12% and a negative return on equity of 190.44%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that ASP Isotopes Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASPI. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPI. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ASP Isotopes during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,148,000. Rovida Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 528.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rovida Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the second quarter worth about $9,593,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 3,669.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,279,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ASP Isotopes by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,516,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,024 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

