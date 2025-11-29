Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 18.3% – Should You Sell?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.95 and last traded at GBX 30.55. Approximately 13,659,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 441% from the average daily volume of 2,525,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Evoke to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 95 to GBX 35 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 87.25.

Get Evoke alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evoke

Evoke Price Performance

Evoke Company Profile

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.