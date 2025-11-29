Fuyao Glass Industry Group (OTCMKTS:FYGGY) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYGGY – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.11. 1,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 2,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Stock Down 3.7%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98.

About Fuyao Glass Industry Group

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of safety glass solutions and automotive accessories for various transportation vehicles in China and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services automotive grade float glass, automotive glass, locomotive glass, luggage racks, and vehicle window trims, as well as offers relevant services.

