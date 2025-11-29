Grainger (OTC:GRGTF) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Grainger plc (OTC:GRGTF – Get Free Report) were up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.3550.

Grainger Stock Up 4.5%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64.

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages private rental homes in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. Grainger plc was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

